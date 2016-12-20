Christmas morning breakfast can be a very special thing

Christmas morning is special for more than just opening gifts. At our home we make a huge, indulgent breakfast, complete with just about anything you could imagine. Try and work in one of these recipes, your family will be glad you did.
Hot Chocolate
▪ 1/4 c. Cocoa
▪ 1 c. sugar or to taste
▪ Milk to taste
1. Add enough water to dissolve cocoa, cooking over medium heat, stirring constantly.
2. Add milk to desired strength.
3. Keep over heat until hot.
Melissa Bailey, Feeding the Flock North Side Baptist Church
German Pancakes
▪ 4 eggs
▪ 1 T. Sugar
▪ 2/3 c. Milk
▪ 2/3 c. Flour
▪ 2 T. soft butter
▪ 1/2 tsp. salt
1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray Pam on two 9" cake pans.
2. Stir eggs until light in color in a blender. Mix in remaining ingredients.
3. Pour into pans and bake for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 10 more minutes. They will bubble and poof up in a wave design. You can double the batch and cook 4 at a time.
4. Serve with maple syrup and butter or lemon juice, powdered sugar, and butter.
Judy & Don Lagaly
Chad, Heather and Christine Lagaly
Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Gingerbread
▪ 2 c. Flour
▪ 1 c. White sugar
▪ 1/4 c. Brown sugar
▪ 2. tsp. Cinnamon
▪ 1 1/2 tsp. Ginger
▪ 1/4 tsp. Salt
▪ Mix and save 1/4 c. for topping.
▪ 1/2 c. Butter
▪ 1 c. Buttermilk
▪ 2 T. Molasses
▪ 1 tsp. Baking soda
▪ 1 egg, slightly beaten
1. Melt butter and add remaining ingredients.
2. Mix both mixtures together and pour into greased 9 x 9 pan.
3. Top with reserved topping.
4. Bake 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Serve with applesauce and whipped cream.
Lorraine Brolsma, Taste & See L.I.G.H.T. Ladies Ministry
Freezer Biscuits
▪ 2 packages yeast
▪ 1/4 c. warm water
▪ 5 cups flour
▪ 1 tsp. baking soda
▪ 1 tsp. salt
▪ 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. baking powder
▪ 1/4 cup sugar
▪ 1 cup shortening
▪ 2 cups buttermilk
1. Dissolve yeast in water.
2. Combine dry ingredients; cut in shortening until crumbly.
3. Blend in dissolved yeast and buttermilk. Knead lightly 20-30 times on floured board.
4. Cover and let rise 2 hours.
5. Punch down, roll to 1/2 inch thickness and cut with 2 inch cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.
6. Freeze, then place in plastic bags and store in freezer.
7. When ready to bake, place the amount of biscuits desired (without thawing) on greased cookie sheet. Place in COLD oven. Set oven to 400 degrees and bake 25-30 minutes. Makes about 30.
Joree Laney, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Eggnog Bread
▪ 1/2 cup chopped pecans
▪ 1 yellow cake mix
▪ 1 cup eggnog
▪ 1/4 cup oil
▪ 3 large eggs
▪ 2 Tbsp orange juice
▪ 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1. Grease and flour loaf pan. Sprinkle nuts in the bottom of pan.
2. Combine cake mix and nutmeg; add eggnog, oil, eggs and orange juice.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour for 1 cake pan or 25 minutes for small individual bread pans.
Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
Easy Coffee Cake
▪ 3 cans biscuits (cut each in quarters)
▪ 1 cup sugar
▪ 1 stick margarine or butter
▪ 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
▪ 1/3 cup brown sugar
▪ 1/2 cup nuts and/or raisins
1. Dip each piece of biscuit in sugar mixture (sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon) and put in lightly greased tube pan.
2. Add nuts and/or raisins to remaining sugar mixture and sprinkle over biscuits.
3. Melt the margarine and pour over biscuits.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove immediately and invert on plate. Serve warm.
Barbara Shepard, Favorites from the Country Center Point Baptist Church
