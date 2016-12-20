Nick Adams to speak at Parker County Republican Party meeting

Nick Adams, Founder and Executive Director of The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness - (FLAG), will be the special guest speaker at the Parker County Republican Party meeting in January.
Adams’ organization is dedicated to promoting American exceptionalism and combating anti-Americanism worldwide. He will speaking on Jan. 5, 2017 beginning at 7 pm at the Strain Community Room at Weatherford College.
He is also a best-selling author, columnist and commentator.
Born and raised in Australia, Adams is an immigrant to America, receiving a rare Extraordinary Ability Green Card.
He has appeared on virtually every major television and radio program, including The O’Reilly Factor, Fox & Friends, The Sean Hannity Show, The Laura Ingraham Show, The Hugh Hewitt Show, The Glenn Beck Program, 700 Club, The Dennis Prager Show, and hundreds more.
His work has been published in newspapers around the world such as The Washington Examiner and The Korea Times, and online at Fox News, Daily Caller, Breitbart, The Blaze, Jewish World Review and elsewhere.
Gov. Rick Perry appointed him an Honorary Texan in 2013.
Adams’ work has been endorsed by The National Review, The Heritage Foundation, The Washington Examiner, NRA News, as well as Gov. Mike Huckabee, Chuck Norris, Dr Ben Carson, Glenn Beck, Dick Morris, Col. Allen West, Dennis Prager, Dana Perino, Hugh Hewitt, and Col. Oliver North.
In the United States, he has spoken at conventions, corporate meetings, military bases, universities, high schools and churches, in more than 25 states. Abroad, he has given major addresses in several countries, including England, Germany and South Korea.
He is a survivor of childhood cancer, given at the age of sixteen months, just a five percent chance of survival. Adams earned both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the University of Sydney. He was publicly elected the youngest Deputy Mayor in Australian history in Sydney, at the age of twenty-one. He is fluent in German.
All Republicans are invited and no reservations are required. For additional information, please call County Chair Zan Prince at 817-594-5029.
