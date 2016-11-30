Weatherford Living

November 30, 2016 10:20 AM

Parker County Community Choir presents Handel’s Messiah at WC

In keeping with tradition, the Parker County Community Choir will perform selections from Handel’s Messiah at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center at Weatherford College. Doors open at 7 p.m., and admission is free.

Community members from across the WC service area have dedicated their time to rehearse and perform this concert for the past 16 years.

Choir Director Rob Laney said this year’s concert is a time to let harmony heal divisions.

“At a time when so much of our country seems divided, who can say how we come together,” Laney asked. “Through song. Harmonizing with your neighbor is more than just a metaphor for getting along in a community. It’s a way of finding actual, non-media connectivity. Come witness this timeless message of sacrifice and salvation.”

