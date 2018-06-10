The Weatherford Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Andy Loller, 42, died Sunday after battling a grass fire in the Davis Mountains in West Texas.
Weatherford Star-Telegram

Weatherford firefighter dies after battling grass fire in West Texas

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

June 10, 2018 10:48 PM

A firefighter died from injuries he sustained while battling a grass fire in the Davis Mountains in West Texas on Sunday, according to fire officials in Weatherford.

Andy Loller, 42, a Weatherford firefighter, was deployed to assist firefighters across the state at the Scenic Loop Complex in Jeff Davis County, Weatherford Fire Marshal Bob Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Loller suffered a medical emergency and was flown by helicopter to receive medical treatment. He was stabilized before being placed on a medical airplance, but passed away en route to an Odessa hospital, Hopkins said.

As of June 5, seven wildfires in the Scenic Loop Complex were still active and 18 total have been reported, according to data from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Local fire departments in the Dallas-Fort Worth area took to social media to express their condolences.

Loller was a 13-year veteran in Weatherford and was assigned to Station 36 on the A-Shift. His death came as a shock, Hopkins said.

"He was physically fit. A wonderful man and dad. He took care of his body and ate well. It's just really sad," he said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the cause of death, Hopkins added.

Loller is survived by his wife, two children and one sister, Hopkins said.



