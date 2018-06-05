2 men die in head-on wreck on I-20 near Weatherford

Two men died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on freeway collision near Brock Junction, just outside of Weatherford.
Investigators are still trying to figure out how and why it happened, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jerad Eugene Lindsey, 30, of Fort Worth, was driving his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on Interstate 20 near the intersection with Farm Road 1189 at about 2:40 p.m. when he drove over the median and into oncoming westbound traffic, according to the DPS's preliminary investigation.
His pickup struck a 2014 Ford pickup driven by Federico S. Lopez, 37, of Midland, fatally injuring both drivers.
Lindsey's vehicle then struck a 2012 Honda CRV driven by Cynthia L. Tune, 63, of Fort Worth, who was taken by ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital with undisclosed injuries, the DPS said.
Both Lindsey and Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident and subsequent investigation shut westbound I-20 for about four hours, and traffic was diverted to the service road, according to the DPS.
