Weatherford Star-Telegram

Weatherford man killed in SUV rollover accident

By Stephen English

April 10, 2018 10:24 AM

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an SUV rollover accident that killed a Weatherford man over the weekend.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Allyson Stults, 17, began to accelerate and weave from side to side on Old Agnes Road, nine miles north of Weatherford, about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, DPS spokesman Sgt. Ricky Hunter said in a statement.

The vehicle skidded off the road and overturned several times, during which Jesus Perez, 26, was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hunter said.

Stults and two other passengers, Luis Pulido, 20, and Israel Pulido, 18, were transported to area hospitals and treated for non-incapacitating injuries, Hunter said.

No charges have yet been filed, he said. The investigation is ongoing.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330

