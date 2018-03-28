Deputy asked Fort Worth man what he smokes in his pipe. 'Dope,' he replied

A 26-year-old Fort Worth man who was pulled over by a Parker County sheriff's deputy Monday evening had expired tags, no insurance and he didn't have his driver's license.
His only identification was a card from a recycling facility, according to the deputy's arrest report, which listed the time of the pullover as 7:46 p.m.
Deputy H.C. Harwell ran his name and found that the man, Joshua David Wexler, also had outstanding misdemeanor traffic warrants in Watauga and Bedford.
Still, Harwell reported, he told Wexler he was inclined to let him go. Then he asked him one more question.
"I then asked Wexler if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, which he stated there was an old pink pipe between the driver seat and the door," the deputy reported.
"I asked him what the pipe was used for and he stated, 'dope.' I asked him if the pipe was used for meth and he stated yes," the deputy said in the report. "I asked him if the pipe was 'loaded' and he stated there should be residue in the pipe. I asked him if he has used the pipe in the past and he stated yes."
The deputy said he searched the vehicle and quickly located the pipe, along with 3 grams of what he said in the report appeared to be methamphetamine.
Wexler was booked into Parker County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Tarrant County court records show that he has been on probation for evading arrest in 2012 and was jailed for six months for identity theft in 2013.
