Yes, Confederate Heroes Day is a Texas state holiday. For some more than others

Confederate flaggers gathered at the Parker County Courthouse Friday to celebrate Confederate Heroes Day.

Yes, that’s a state holiday in Texas, and has been since 1931 when Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday was declared a state holiday. Attempts during the last two state legislative sessions to get the name of the holiday changed to “Civil War Remembrance Day” have failed.

It does come with a caveat, though. Confederate Heroes Day is a “skeleton crew required” holiday in Texas, which puts it at the same level as days like Texas Independence Day in March or Lyndon B. Johnson’s birthday on Aug. 27. State offices must have skeleton crews at work on these days, so employees can choose which they work in exchange for working another. On some years, like 2018, it falls during the same week as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

But for Calvin Allen and his “camp” of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, Heroes Day is one of the highlights of the year.

“It’s important to our organization because we’re celebrating General Robert E. Lee’s birthday,” Allen said before the gathering started at 10 a.m. Friday. “He was the highest commander of Confederate forces, so we’ll probably be here all day, see how many show up.”

There was no official Sons of Confederate Veterans gathering at the Tarrant County Courthouse Friday, Allen said, even though the Parker County Courthouse is undergoing a renovation that left Friday’s gathering “a little tight on space, but we’re still welcoming folks from the camp in Tarrant County and other camps here at ours.”

Even the statue in honor of the United Confederate Veterans of Parker County at the Parker County courthouse was hidden under a cover Friday. So why not just have the event at the Tarrant County Courthouse?

Allen said it had nothing to do with the recent controversy surrounding a marker at the Tarrant County Courthouse that honors Confederate soldiers and their descendents who fought in the following wars.

“No, not really,” Allen said. “We’re just from Parker County. We’ve done this for a few years here.”

Parker County Judge Mark Riley defended the statue’s presence in front of the county courthouse in an August 2017 interview with the Star-Telegram.

“My position is it’s history,” Riley said. “Should we tear the courthouse down? ... There’s no end to it. Instead of erasing history and trying to have a sterile society, I think we should work on resolving hurt but learning from history, and there are not enough people who want to do that. Personally I don’t give a damn what people outside Parker County think.”

Petition against Tarrant County marker

Jason Smith, a Fort Worth trial lawyer who primarily represents victims of employment discrimination, started a petition on Jan. 5 to get the monument outside the Tarrant County Courthouse removed. He said he decided to start the petition after he represented a black client last year whose case was heard at the Tarrant County Courthouse and who was bothered by having to pass the monument on his way inside the building.

“People shouldn’t have to walk by a monument honoring people who took up arms against our country to defend slavery in order to access a building that promises justice for all,” Smith said.

Smith worked for the state for nearly three years, as a briefing attorney for a state Supreme Court judge and as an assistant Texas attorney general, and made it a point to work on Confederate Heroes Day, taking off LBJ’s birthday instead, “because he signed the Civil Rights Act,” Smith said.

But Allen and other Confederate monument supporters say the monuments are not about slavery — they’re about history.

“They make it about slavery, but these monuments aren’t about defending slavery,” Allen said. “That’s just an emotional deal they use to demagogue us and our history.”

But in Texas, the history of the Confederacy is more closely tied to slavery. “Protecting the institution known as negro slavery” is listed at the top of the declaration of causes in the state’s Ordinance of Secession, dated Feb. 2, 1861.

Eight other states also celebrate Confederate Heroes Day: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee and Louisiana. In 2015, State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, introduced a measure to change the name of the holiday, and in 2017, State Re. Helen Giddings, D-DeSoto, filed a similar bill. Howard’s did not pass, and Giddings’ never got a hearing.

Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the Confederate monument and statue issue in August 2017, telling the Texas Tribune that removing them “won’t erase our nation’s past, and it doesn’t advance our nation’s future.”