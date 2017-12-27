Christmas Eve robber takes teen's hoverboard at gunpoint, threatens to shoot him

A woman who lured a teen to a convenience store pulled a gun on him, took the hoverboard that he was trying to sell, and then threatened to shoot him if he and his brother followed their car.

The robbery occurred on Christmas Eve at an Azle convenience store in the 12000 block of South FM 730, according to a Facebook post from the Parker County Sheriff's Department.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the victim posted the hoverboard for sale on the website called “OfferUp.” OfferUp is a popular platform that people use to sell unwanted or unneeded items.

The woman entered the parking lot driving a gold four-door passenger car, possibly a late 1990s Dodge Stratus, the post said.

She drove into the parking lot around 8 p.m., met the teen and his brother and looked over the hoverboard, and then walked back to her car with the victim following to make the exchange, the post said.

When they reached the suspect’s vehicle, the victim saw a second woman in the passenger seat, according to the post. The suspect then reached into the center console of the vehicle and pulled out a handgun, telling the victim to “act like he had the money and to walk away or she would shoot,” the post said.

She threatened the victim again stating that if he followed her, she would shoot him, according to the post. The suspect then fled and headed north on FM 730.

The suspect vehicle had a broken passenger window, covered in a tarp or plastic. The suspect is described as being in her mid-to-late 20s, with a large tattoo on the right side of her neck and had long brown hair styled in a ponytail or bun.

She weighed about 120 to 140 pounds, was approximately 5-foot-5 and wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, with cut jeans and black boots.

“It’s a shame that these suspects found it necessary to rob these young men on Christmas Eve,” Fowler said. “We hope by distributing these photos that someone has the courage to come forward to do the right thing and report them.”

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3