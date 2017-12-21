Archived photo of jail door
Archived photo of jail door Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Archived photo of jail door Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Weatherford Star-Telegram

Black ice in August? Man's excuse for wreck, sixth DWI arrest not convincing enough

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:56 PM

WEATHERFORD

A man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after a DWI conviction told authorities that black ice caused him to skid and strike a utility pole.

Authorities may not have believed William Paul West, 54, because his wreck occurred Aug. 12, 2016 in southern Parker County off of U.S. 377, a news release from the Parker County District Attorneys Office stated.

William Paul West.JPG
William Paul West
Parker County Jail

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities also noted that the results from West's blood test after his arrest were more than four times (0.361) the legal limit of 0.08, the release said. It was the sixth time West had been arrested on a DWI charge, according to Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney.

“Black ice on the roads in August in Texas? When I read that in the trooper’s report, I almost spit out my coffee,” said Swain, who initially prosecuted the case. "Coming up with that as his excuse for the wreck was a huge indicator that Mr. West was intoxicated.”

West will be eligible for parole when he has served a quarter of his sentence, the release said.

Court records were introduced during the trial showing jurors that West had prior convictions for four misdemeanor DWI cases, one felony DWI offense, for which he received a three-year prison sentence, and a felony criminal nonsupport conviction, the release said.

“Not only did Mr. West have an extremely high alcohol concentration, he desperately did not want the judge or jury to have that information,” said Larry Fadler, who prosecuted the case with Abby Placke. Both are Parker County assistant district attorneys.

“The jury got to see video of him repeatedly telling the trooper he would fight him if they tried to take his blood, even with a search warrant."

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Pause
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 6:22

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know

  • Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

    The Parker County Courthouse Square was stirring in May 2016 as folks came to bid farewell to a historic structure known at various times as the Eddleman Building, Sturgess Dress Shop, the Bowden Building and the Bradford Building.

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

View More Video