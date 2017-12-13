Weatherford Star-Telegram

December 13, 2017 4:48 PM

Firefighter injured as blaze burns 200 acres in Parker County

By Ryan Osborne

Parker County

A grass fire in southern Parker County sent one firefighter to a hospital in stable condition and burned more than 200 acres Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze broke out about noon in the area of Baker Road and Texas 171, Parker County Judge Mark Riley said.

The fire was about 80 percent contained at 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was injured and taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Riley said.

About 25 fire trucks responded to the scene, including those from the Parker County Emergency Services District and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Five homes were being threatened by the fires, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, but none had been damaged.

One brush truck was destroyed, Riley said. Officials did not yet know how the fire started.

On Tuesday, Riley declared an emergency burn ban in Parker County due to dry conditions. Tarrant County also declared an emergency burn ban.

Forecasters had warned that Texas might face another difficult fire season this winter, explaining that the warm, dry conditions are ripe for large-scale wildfires.

"It's a real concern for the state," Tom Spencer, head of the Texas A&M Forest Service's Predictive Services Department, told the Star-Telegram earlier this month. "We've got a lot of grass fuel loading from west of Fort Worth to the Possum Kingdom Lake area, north into Clay and Montague counties and west all the way to the Panhandle."

  • Possum Kingdom Lake recovers from wildfires and drought

    At Possum Kingdom, the rebuilding of destroyed homes started immediately after the April 2011 wildfires that were the eighth-largest on record in the state, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Possum Kingdom Lake recovers from wildfires and drought

At Possum Kingdom, the rebuilding of destroyed homes started immediately after the April 2011 wildfires that were the eighth-largest on record in the state, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Weatherford Star-Telegram

