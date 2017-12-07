Parker County constable pleads guilty to assault, resigns and surrenders license

A Parker County constable relinquished his Texas peace officer's license and resigned from his elected position as constable after he pleaded guilty to family violence assault in a Weatherford court Thursday.
Parker County Precinct 1 Constable Charles Hunt was also sentenced to six months in jail, according to Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney.
“Our victim was in agreement with our concerns and was pleased with the conviction and jail sentence.” said Don Schnebly, Parker County district attorney.
The case began in February when the victim called 911 and left the line open while she was talking with Hunt, Swain said.
When deputies arrived, she told them that Hunt had hit her several times and then dragged her through the house, a news release from the Parker County district attorney's office said. During the investigation, the victim alleged that she had previously been assaulted by Hunt but had not reported it to law enforcement.
While he was out on bond for the charge, Hunt allegedly placed a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle. As a result, in September, 43rd state District Judge Craig Towson, who presided over the case, revoked Hunt’s bond. He has remained in the Parker County Jail since that time. Hunt still faces misdemeanor charges in Tarrant County for unlawful installation of a tracking device.
Hunt was first arrested Feb. 13 after his girlfriend of four years told authorities that he had assaulted her so many times she couldn’t remember all of them, according to a probable cause affidavit by an officer in the Texas Rangers.
