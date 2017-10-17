I-20 closures will slow things down west of Hudson Oaks

If you drive on Interstate 20 in Parker County, be prepared for some slow traffic and delays, starting this week. Major construction and lane closures will begin Tuesday, Oct. 17, and end early on Oct. 21.
The Weatherford Police Department has released the following statement:
“As part of the Interstate 20/Center Point Road Interchange project, construction crews will be performing work setting traffic control and barriers on Interstate 20 overnight starting this week. A summary of the closures is provided below. Each overnight closure will close the left travel lane and motorists should expect delays. Motorists can go to DriveTexas.org for updated closure information.”
Closure 1: Construction
Expected to start on: 10/17 at 7 p.m.
Expected to end on: 10/18 at 6 a.m.
Affected direction: Eastbound
The left lane on eastbound IH20 between mile markers 411 and 413 (Center Point Road to Hudson Oaks Drive) will be closed overnight Oct. 17-18 beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays during these times.
Closure 2: Construction
Expected to start on: 10/18 at 7 p.m.
Expected to end on: 10/19 at 6 a.m.
Affected direction: Westbound
The left lane on westbound IH20 between mile markers 412 and 410 (Center Point Road to East Bankhead Drive) will be closed overnight Oct. 18-19 beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays during these times.
Closure 3: Construction
Expected to start on: 10/19 at 7 p.m.
Expected to end on: 10/21 at 6 a.m.
Affected direction: Eastbound
The left lane on eastbound IH20 between mile markers 411 and 413 (Center Point Road to East Bankhead Drive) will be closed overnight on both Oct. 19 and 20 beginning at 7 p.m. lasting until 6 a.m. each night. Motorists should expect delays during these times.
The Center Point Road Interchange project includes a new bridge at Center Point Road and continuous frontage roads from East Bankhead to Hudson Oaks Drive.
The $30 million project is funded through TxDOT, the city of Hudson Oaks and Parker County.
It is projected to be completed in late 2019.
