Locked in a hot car to learn a lesson, Texas toddlers never had a chance

More children die in hot cars in Texas than in any other state. While most of the deaths are accidental, the arrest of a Parker County woman who told investigators that she locked her two children inside a vehicle as punishment illustrates how fast a car can turn into a death chamber.
The children — Juliet Ramirez, 2, and Cavanaugh Ramirez, 16 months — died after being left in the car for at least two hours on the afternoon of May 26. Temperatures reached 96 degrees that day, which at the time was the hottest day of the year.
“This just makes this 10 times worse that a mother would actually do this kind of thing,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Saturday. “This is beyond the pale. Words don’t actually describe it.”
Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, told an investigator that she had been upset with Juliet because the toddler would not get out of the car. She cursed at her daughter and then locked the two children inside the 2010 Honda Crosstour, thinking they would be able to get out of the car on their own, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, detailing her interview with Texas Ranger Jim Holland.
With the temperature inside the car quickly rising, Randolph went inside her house and smoked marijuana, then took a nap of two to three hours, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
When it’s 95 degrees outside, the inside of a vehicle can reach 140 degrees in one hour, according to noheatstroke.org. Heatstroke begins when the body temperature reaches 104 degrees.
After waking up, Randolph began looking for the children and when she couldn’t find them, she went to the Honda, where she could see Juliet in the driver’s seat and Cavanaugh on the floorboard, according to the affidavit.
Randolph said that neither child was responding and all the doors were locked, so she broke the passenger side window and removed both children and rushed them inside, placing them on the kitchen table.
Randolph plugged her phone into a charger — she had left it in the car with the children — and called 911. Life Care Medics pronounced both children dead at the scene.
Randolph was arrested Friday and charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Parker County Jail, where she remained with bond set at $100,000 on each case.
Destiny Castillo, 23, Randolph’s friend since sixth grade, said she does not believe her friend is capable of the kind of behavior described by authorities. Randolph loved her children and would do anything for them, Castillo said.
“She was a good mom,” Castillo said. “She wasn’t perfect, none of us are. But Cynthia always made sure she put her children first.”
Castillo said she has gotten some negative comments from people for defending her friend, but she is not planning to argue with others who do not know Randolph.
“They see what they have seen on the news about Cindy and they believe it,” Castillo said. “But I’ve known Cindy the longest. What they are saying about her sounds nothing like her.”
6 deaths in 2017 in Texas
Texas has recorded at least 125 heat-related deaths of children left in vehicles since 1990, more than any other state in the nation, according to KidsandCars.org and Star-Telegram research.
Of the 13 children who have died nationwide in 2017 after being left in vehicles, six have been in Texas.
Those include:
▪ A 7-month-old boy was found dead inside a car in Houston on Friday, apparently left by his father after he went to work. The father had dropped off two other children at daycare Friday morning, but did not drop off the youngest child at a baby sitter, which he usually does, according to the Houston Chronicle.
▪ On June 9, two children, ages 1 and 2, died after being left in a parked car in front of Kerrville home for 15 hours. The children’s mother, 19-year-old Amanda Hawkins, told authorities that she did not take the children to the hospital “because she did not want to get in trouble,” according to Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. She had previously been charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child and those charges could change, pending her case being presented to a Kerr County grand jury, according to the Kerrville Daily Times.
▪ On April 14, Kingston Jackson, 1, died after being left in a car in Burleson for more than five hours. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled the death as accidental. Burleson police said Kingston’s mother found him inside his car seat in the back of the car. She started screaming, alerting the neighbors, who rushed out and began performing CPR. The child never regained consciousness.
Lawmakers taking notice
The deaths have not gone unnoticed by lawmakers, both at the state and federal level.
A new state law that goes into effect Sept. 1 removes liability for damages if you break into a vehicle to save children.
And the Hot Cars Act of 2017, which was introduced in the U.S. House on June 7, would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a final rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the driver if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off, according to a news release from Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety.
“No child should endure the tragedy of dying while trapped in a hot vehicle,” U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio said in a news release. He sponsored the legislation with Peter King, R-New York, and Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois.
“... Cars are mandated to have seat belts, interior trunk-releases, and rear backup cameras. Our legislation would move us one step closer to getting this inexpensive technology in every car on the road to help save the lives of children nationwide,” Ryan said.
Statistics show that about 90 percent of the children who die in hot cars are 3 years old or younger. And 55 percent of the fatal incidents happen because the child’s guardian forgot the child, according to KidsandCars.org.
Changes her story
When Randolph was first interviewed by investigators, she told them several different versions of what happened on the afternoon of May 26.
Sheriff’s deputies had been called to a residence in the 200 block of Rambling Loop, in unincorporated area of Parker County west of Lake Weatherford, where Randolph told detectives that she found her two children unresponsive after being locked inside a vehicle.
A ruling on the cause and manner of death in each child is pending, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Randolph first said she was inside her residence folding laundry and watching TV while the children played in an enclosed back porch, according to a news release. But when she realized that she had not heard the children in about 20 or 30 minutes, she noticed they were gone.
She told authorities that she found the children locked inside the car on the property, according to the news release. Randolph told authorities that the children entered the vehicle on their own and had locked themselves inside.
Her story changed in subsequent interviews, the latest coming on Friday.
Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman with Child Protective Services, said the family had previous involvement with CPS, but said she could not elaborate.
“CPS is still investigating and working with law enforcement on this case,” Gonzales said.
This article includes information from Star-Telegram archives.
