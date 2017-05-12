Man sitting under trees with radar is not with Weatherford police

Officers are trying to get the word out that a man seen using a hand-held radar detector in Weatherford this week is not associated with the police department.
Police said residents have noticed the man over the last several days wearing a neon yellow traffic vest and sitting in a chair under trees while pointing a radar device at oncoming vehicles. After seeing comments on social media indicating that the man works for the police, the department wants residents to know he does not.
“We would like to clarify that the individual seen in the photograph below is not affiliated with the Weatherford Police Department,” the department said on Facebook.
Anyone who sees the man using the radar can call the Weatherford police non-emergency number at 817-598-4300.
