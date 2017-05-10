Stephenville man gets 80 years for leading police on 20-mile chase

A Parker County jury took 40 minutes to sentence a man with 10 previous felony convictions to 80 years in prison on Tuesday.
Timothy Shawn Williams, 46, pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of evading arrest and detention. According to authorities, Williams led police on a chase that started in Weatherford and ended more than 20 miles later on Poolville Cutoff Road.
“He had felony convictions for assaulting a peace officer, attempting to evade arrest with a vehicle, and eight drug offenses, one of which resulted in his being twice incarcerated in federal prison,” said Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney.
Officers tried to stop Williams for a routine traffic violation on June 8, 2015, and he fled, leading police on a chase that went through Weatherford, onto Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and on Farm Road 920 through Peaster and Poolville, Swain said.
One officer used his patrol vehicle to try and strike Williams’ pickup and push it into a slow spin and end the pursuit, Swain said. But Williams slammed on the brakes and was only partly struck, Swain said. Williams then drove around the officer’s vehicle, through a bar ditch, and took off again at high speed, Swain said.
Police searched Williams’ truck after he stopped and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, a used syringe and prescription medications that were not prescribed to him, Swain said. During the trial, Swain said he presented evidence that Williams became a fugitive once for two months and a second time for 10 months, Swain said.
Two Parker County probation officers testified that Williams failed two drug tests that showed positive results for methamphetamine, Swain said. Williams also admitted to the probation officers that he was using methamphetamine, Swain said.
Williams will be eligible for parole after his actual time and any good time credits he accumulates equal 15 years, Swain said.
“Jurors got to watch the pursuit, during which the defendant drove at speeds of up to 94 mph, blew through at least a couple of stop signals, and drove in the oncoming lane of traffic for lengthy periods of time,” said Nikki Rhodes, who helped prosecute the case.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
