Man shoots at deputies, says ‘come and get me.’ So they did.

A man who called 911 and said that if deputies did not come to his location he “ would shoot ’em all” was arrested Saturday after shooting a patrol vehicle three times.
The suspect, Allen Dewayne Thomas, 47, of Weatherford, was taken to Parker County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Department said.
No officers were injured and no officer fired a weapon, said Larry Fowler, Parker County Sheriff.
“This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies were called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of our law enforcement officers, Fowler said.
Thomas called about 6:25 a.m. and said that if sheriff’s deputies did not come to his location int he 7100 block of River Trail in Horseshoe Bend, he “would shoot ‘em all,” the release said.
Thomas said he believed he shot two people who were on or near his property and that there were two other people on his property. Investigators did not find anyone else on the property and said they believe Thomas said that to draw deputies out to his location, the release said.
When the deputies arrived, Thomas fired a rifle at them, barely missing one deputy and striking a patrol vehicle three times, the release said.
The Weatherford-Parker County Special Operations Group arrived and Thomas told them to “come and get me.” Thomas was arrested shortly afterward, the release said.
The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.
