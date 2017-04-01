Police seeking identity of suspect in Weatherford Chase Bank robbery

Police are seeking for information on the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Weatherford Thursday afternoon.
The suspect walked into Chase Bank at 225 Interstate 20 about 4:50 p.m. and handed the teller a note that “stated it was a robbery.” The note had a business check attached with it, police said.
An unknown amount of cash was then given to the suspect who walked out and could not be located when officers arrived.
Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a green mesh baseball hat, sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
The FBI and Weatherford police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-598-4300, the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force at 817-989-3330 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments