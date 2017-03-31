Charged with assault, constable accused of putting tracker on victim’s car

A Parker County constable accused in February of continuously abusing a woman was arrested again after he was allegedly seen putting a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle, according to court documents.
Charles Hunt, the Precinct 1 constable, was first arrested on Feb. 13 after his girlfriend of four years told authorities that he had assaulted her so many times she couldn’t remember all of them, according to a probable cause affidavit by an officer in the Texas Rangers.
Hunt posted $15,000 bail that same day, with conditions that he was to have no contact with the victim or go within 200 yards of her. It also required him to appear at the Parker County Community Supervision and Corrections Department as directed.
But on March 25, the victim left a business with a friend and said she saw a male suspect crouched at the back of her vehicle, according to a motion to deny bail that was filed earlier this week by the Parker County district attorney’s office. The suspect ran, leaving behind his cellphone, according to the motion.
The screen saver on the phone was a Parker County Constable Precinct 1 badge with the name Charlie Hunt on it, the court document says.
Lake Worth police officers arrived and found a portable tracking device attached to the undercarriage of the victim’s vehicle, according to the motion.
Hunt’s wife then contacted the victim by phone, asking her what she did with Hunt’s phone. The next day Hunt repeatedly texted a Lake Worth police officer, who wasn’t involved in the investigation, requesting to speak because “he had done something bad,” the motion said.
Hunt had previously been directed to appear at the Parker County Community Supervision and Corrections Department at 8 a.m. Monday, but he didn’t show up.
The judge signed the motion, denying bail and Hunt was was booked into Parker County Jail on Monday and was still there Friday, according to jail records.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments