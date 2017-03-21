Weatherford man dies after being hit by car while picking up grandkid’s sippy cup

A 64-year-old Weatherford man died Monday after he was hit by a vehicle while bending down to pick up his grandchild’s sippy cup, police said.
Gary Hardin was driving on March 12 when one of his grandchildren in the backseat dropped their sippy cup outside of the vehicle. Hardin pulled over into a parking lot and walked around the vehicle to pick up the cup about 1:20 p.m. at the 1300 block of South Main Street, said Sgt. Jason Hayes, Weatherford police spokesman.
A car turning on South Main Street did not see Hardin and struck him, Hayes said. The vehicle remained on scene to render aid.
Hardin was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in downtown Fort Worth where he stayed until he died more than a week later at 10:51 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with funeral expenses.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments