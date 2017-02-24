One man killed in wreck outside Weatherford when his truck catches fire

A fiery crash that occurred west of Weatherford on Friday killed one man and sent another to the hospital.
The wreck occurred about 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 180, just west of Weatherford near Greenwood Road, according to Sgt. Rick Hunter, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
An 18-wheeler and a Penske rental truck were traveling westbound on U. S. 180, when an 18-wheeler slowed to make a right turn into a business parking lot, Hunter said. The rental truck plowed into the rear of the 18-wheeler and then caught fire, Hunter said.
One man, believed to be about 32 years old, died, while a male passenger in the rental truck was transported to Weatherford Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, Hunter said.
The identity of the man who died has not been released, Hunter said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, Hunter said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
