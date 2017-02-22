Injured horse abandoned in Parker County had to be euthanized, sheriff says

Animal control officials are searching for the owner of a horse that was euthanized after she was found severely injured and abandoned early Monday in Parker County.
The female American Paint horse was found at an old well site near Old Weatherford Road. She was suffering from a fractured rear right leg with severely infected open wounds. Her leg had been injured for nearly a month before she was found, according to a statement from Karen Kessler, animal control supervisor.
Officials took the horse to a nearby veterinarian who determined her injuries were too severe and euthanized her, a press release said.
The horse is believed to have been intentionally abandoned. Deputies found a gate lock at the entrance to the well site had been cut, said Sheriff Larry Fowler.
“Due to the extensive nature of the mare’s injuries, there was no possible way she could have wandered past a cattle guard and a locked gate,” Kessler said in a news release.
The horse was about 10 or 11 years old and very well-groomed, indicating that she was taken care of by someone, the news release said. There were no brands or tattoos found on the horse and the veterinarian could not find a microchip.
“Given the location we found her at and the fact that an owner hasn’t been identified yet through social media posts, we believe the mare could possibly have belonged to someone in Tarrant County,” Kessler said in the news release.
Anyone with information on the horse or a possible owner is asked to call 817-594-3213.
