February 21, 2017 12:29 PM

Animal control searches for owner of horse found in Parker County

By Azia Branson

PARKER COUNTY

Only in Texas: Animal control usually takes in homeless cats and dogs but this week in Parker County, they found a horse.

An American Paint Horse mare was found early Monday off Old Weatherford Highway. The animal is 10 or 11 years old, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office animal control division is looking for the owner. Anyone with information should call the Parker County Communications Center at 817-594-3213.

