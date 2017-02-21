Animal control searches for owner of horse found in Parker County

Only in Texas: Animal control usually takes in homeless cats and dogs but this week in Parker County, they found a horse.
An American Paint Horse mare was found early Monday off Old Weatherford Highway. The animal is 10 or 11 years old, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.
The sheriff’s office animal control division is looking for the owner. Anyone with information should call the Parker County Communications Center at 817-594-3213.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
