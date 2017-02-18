Weatherford Star-Telegram

February 18, 2017 9:40 AM

Weatherford motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with pickup truck

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 65-year-old man died after a pickup truck struck his motorcycle head-on Thursday in Weatherford, reports say.

Michael Carlyle, of Weatherford, died just after 12 p.m. at Weatherford Regional Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Carlyle was traveling south on his motorcycle near his home at the 1200 block of Briarwood Street about 11 a.m. when a Dodge pickup truck northbound struck him head-on, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman told the Weatherford Democrat.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Clinton F. Zoski, 31, of Weatherford. No charges have been filed, according to the Mineral Wells Index.

The crash is under investigation.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Weatherford Star-Telegram

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos