Weatherford motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with pickup truck

A 65-year-old man died after a pickup truck struck his motorcycle head-on Thursday in Weatherford, reports say.
Michael Carlyle, of Weatherford, died just after 12 p.m. at Weatherford Regional Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Carlyle was traveling south on his motorcycle near his home at the 1200 block of Briarwood Street about 11 a.m. when a Dodge pickup truck northbound struck him head-on, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman told the Weatherford Democrat.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Clinton F. Zoski, 31, of Weatherford. No charges have been filed, according to the Mineral Wells Index.
The crash is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
