Granbury man pleads guilty, gets prison for drug and identity theft charges

A 52-year-old Granbury man pleaded guilty to identity theft and methamphetamine possession charges in district court in Weatherford this week and was sentenced to 25 years on the drug charge and 20 years on the identity theft charge, according to authorities.
Scott Wesley Brown and a female passenger were pulled over by a Parker County sheriff’s deputy in September in unincorporated Azle, said Jeff Swain, Parker County assistant district attorney. The deputy matched an arrest warrant to the female passenger and took her into custody, Swain said.
Brown gave the deputy a false name and showed him a different, but similar looking, person’s driver’s license, and said it was his, according to Swain. The deputy searched Brown and found loose methamphetamine shards in his pants pocket and more methamphetamine in a small baggie, Swain said.
“Our office sent Mr. Brown to prison for 12 years in 2006 for felon in possession of a firearm and forgery charges,” Swain said. “He also had four forgery convictions, another methamphetamine conviction, and several theft convictions, two of which were felonies. Since being released from parole from his last trip to prison, Brown has been convicted of failing to identify to the police six times.”
After his arrest, authorities found five additional pieces of identifying information in Brown’s wallet bearing the same name as the driver’s license that Brown showed the deputy, Swain said. Brown said he lied about his name because he knew he had an outstanding parole violation warrant, said Nikki Rhodes, the Parker County assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case.
“Hopefully, with these lengthy sentences, this defendant will get the message that the Parker County law enforcement community is done messing around with him,” Rhodes said.
