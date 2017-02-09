Cleburne repeat DWI offender gets 14 years in prison

A 32-year-old Cleburne man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid charges.
Robert Douglas Rudzavice Jr. was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 377 in southeastern Parker County that occured in December, 2015.
“Shortly before the crash, the defendant was fleeing from a Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy at speeds of over 100 m.p.h.,” said Jeff Swain, Parker County prosecutor.
At some point after entering Parker County, Rudzavice must have turned around and struck another vehicle going northbound in the southbound lanes, Swain said.
Rudzavice fled and was found by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Parker County sheriff’s deputies after a local resident made a suspicious person call to authorities, Swain said. Rudzavice was arrested about a quarter-mile from the scene of the wreck, Swain said.
Rudzavice initially denied having anything to do with the wreck, Swain said. But when officers found keys to the vehicle that caused the wreck in his pocket and confronted him, Rudzavice said, “just take me to jail, dude,” according to Swain.
Rudzavice refused to complete sobriety tests, but lab results showed his blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit, Swain said. The victim of the wreck suffered a concussion and other minor injuries, but was treated and released from an area hospital the same day, Swain said.
Rudzavice had two prior DWI convictions and a 2012 burglary of a habitation case for which a jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison. He was paroled in 2014, Swain said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments