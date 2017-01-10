Suspect in officer involved shooting in Weatherford transferred to jail

A police officer and a suspect who were shot by a Weatherford police officer are both out of the hospital healing from their wounds.
Officer Chris Bumpas is recovering at home. The suspect Bumpas was trying to apprehend when he was shot, identified at Wesley Lewis Elam, 49, of Weatherford, was released Tuesday from John Peter Smith Hospital, and is in the Parker County Jail, according to authorities.
Elam is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and is also facing an evading arrest or detention charge from a previous warrant, a news release from Weathereford police said.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, Bumpas stopped a vehicle containing two men and a female during an investigation at Tequila Bar Y Grill at 2150 Tin Top Road, police have said.
During the investigation, it was discovered that one of the men in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Bumpas and a back-up officer attempted to arrest the suspect when he became combative, hitting Bumpas in the head with a metal flashlight, police said.
The back-up officer then fired his gun, striking the suspect and Bumpas. Bumpas, who was wearing a protective vest, was struck in the gun belt area and the bullet went into his abdomen, police said.
Bumpas has been with the department about a year, police said. He was named Rookie of the Year by the department last week, a Facebook post said.
Elam is awaiting arraignment. No date has been set for Bumpas to return to work, the news release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments