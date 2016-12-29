Weatherford police officer and suspect shot during struggle outside restaurant

A police officer and suspect were both shot during a traffic stop outside a restaurant in the 2100 block of Tin Top Road on Thursday.
Police were still investigating the events that led to the shooting late Thursday, said Chris Crawford, Weatherford deputy chief. The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m., Crawford said.
The officer and suspect ended up in a scuffle in the parking lot of the Tequila Bar Y Grill just before the shooting, Crawford said. Authorities are not identifying the officer or the suspect at this point in the investigation, he said.
The officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Crawford said.
“We’re still trying to debrief several witnesses and determine all the facts that led up to the shooting,” he said. “It will take quite a while to sort everything out.”
The restaurant was filled with patrons but no one else was hurt, Crawford said.
Check back later for more details.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments