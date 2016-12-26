Mineral Wells has major water outage that could take hours to fix

Mineral Wells had a widespread water outage Monday afternoon that was likely to take several hours to repair, the city announced.
The problem was reported on the Facebook pages of the Mineral Wells Chamber of Commerce and police department.
“There is a major water outage currently affecting the majority of the city of Mineral Wells,” the chamber posted. “City crews are aware of the situation and working on restoring water service but that could take several hours.”
The police post said the outage was “affecting the entire city” and that “city workers are locating and repairing the issue.”
Mineral Wells has a population of 16,800 people and is about 45 miles west of downtown Fort Worth.
