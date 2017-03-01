No indictment for Fort Worth man charged with sexual assault

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth man on Wednesday who was accused of sexual assault.
Ellan Brian Thomas, 43, was arrested in September 2016 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in the restroom of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, a restaurant in the 1100 block of Southlake Boulevard.
The woman told police that a man sexually assaulted her and then fled, according to a Southlake Department of Public Safety news release. Authorities identified Thomas as the suspect and arrested him.
“Thank God the restaurant had video surveillance,” said Leticia Martinez, one of the attorneys who defended Thomas.
The video showed there were other uninterested parties who entered the restroom at the time the assault was supposed to have occurred and no one noticed anything that indicated that an assault had occurred, Martinez said.
Martinez and Christy Jack, partners at Varghese Summersett, the attorneys who represented Thomas, said the grand jury’s decision is just a first step in clearing his name. Even if Thomas gets his arrest record expunged, information about the arrest will remain on the Internet, Martinez said.
“The entire process of being branded as a person who has raped another is no picnic,” Martinez said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752
