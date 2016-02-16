Police: Mom helped catch Grapevine man accused of texting child about sex

A mother helped police nab a married man with children who is accused of trying to meet her 9-year-old daughter after school Friday to have sex with her, police said Tuesday.
Police identified the suspect as Jonathan Ashley Butler, 36, of Grapevine, who was arrested Friday in Justin, where he thought he was going to meet the girl.
The girl’s mother alerted police Thursday night after she saw “suspicious texts” on her daughter’s phone.
“The mother pretended to be the daughter and texted him back,” Sgt. Robert Eberling said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “He soon sent her inappropriate sexual texts.”
On Friday with the help of investigators, a text was sent to Butler about meeting the girl in Justin, Eberling said.
“He knew that she would be out of school, so he drove there in anticipation of getting a text from the girl as to a location where they would meet,” Eberling said.
Police arrested Butler in Justin.
Butler gave investigators permission to search his phone and apartment.
“We’re still investigating his phone to see if there were any other girls,” Eberling said.
Investigators said Butler did not meet the girl online, but that his children knew the 9-year-old and he had gotten her telephone number when the children were together.
Eberling said Tuesday that authorities were still trying to determine how long Butler had been texting the girl before her mother found the suspicious texts.
Butler, who works as a receptionist at a Trophy Club motel, remained in the Grapevine jail Tuesday with bail set at $50,000.
He is expected to be charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
