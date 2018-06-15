High-speed chase starts in Grapevine, ends with a crash in Southlake

A nine-minute-long high-speed chase that began in Grapevine Friday morning ended in Southlake with the suspect crashing his pickup into a barricade and getting arrested, the Southlake Department of Public Safety said Friday.
The chase started near the intersection of Texas 26 and Pool Road, police said via Twitter. That's just blocks from Grapevine High School.
The driver was Christopher Thome, 39, police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said.
After Thome was involved in a minor accident on Ira E. Woods Avenue at 8:40 a.m. in his black Chevrolet Silvarado pickup, an officer stopped to offer help, McNew said.
Thome led the officer up to Brumlow Avenue before pulling over, but took off when the officer left his vehicle, McNew said. The officer was about to perform a field sobriety test, McNew said.
Thome led police on a chase that went from North Carroll Avenue to East Southlake Boulevard, then to North White Chapel Boulevard. For about 10 seconds, speeds reached 75 mph, but no other vehicles were damaged, McNew said.
Thome then crashed through a barricade and into a wooded ditch on land owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, where he was detained, Southlake police said.
He likely faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, McNew said.
Two Southlake officers assisted in the chase, she said.
