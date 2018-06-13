Richland Hills massage parlor got 24 reviews - for prostitution, warrant says

After two separate massages last month, the owner of Oriental Wellness Spa propositioned an undercover officer after negotiating a fee for sex, according to an arrest warrant.

In both cases, owner Ying Chromaster gestured as if she was committing a sex act on herself and asked the officer if he wanted oil, the warrant states.

The fee was termed a "tip" that the officer would have to pay after the massage, according to the warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

The warrant also notes that investigators observed on a website used by "johns" of illicit massage parlors that Oriental Wellness Spa had 24 reviews since 2013 on detailed acts of prostitution.

Some online advertisements for Oriental Wellness noted that the business had "New Hot Girls" and customers could experience "allure, sexy, amazing relaxation."

City officials closed Oriental Wellness Spa in Richland Hills on May 25 for code violations. ramirez@star-telegram.com Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Chromaster, 54, of Fort Worth, surrendered to authorities last week after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a charge of prostitution. She posted $1,000 bond and was released from the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center shortly after her arrest.





On May 25, police executed a search warrant on Oriental Wellness Spa in the 7500 block of Glenview Drive that resulted in city officials closing the business for code violations, one of them being that the business was being used as a residence, police said.

The business is located in a building between Jack C. Binnon Elementary and Reformed Baptist Church of Fort Worth and across the street from St. John the Apostle Catholic School.

Oriental Wellness Spa was one of the suspected illicit businesses near public schools named in a study released earlier this year by Children At Risk.

The warrant gave this brief account of the case:





Investigators began an investigation in early May after receiving information on possible prostitution or trafficking at the business.

An undercover officer with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office entered the business on May 21 and was led to a room by Chromaster. She provided him a massage, and at the end, she began to gesture in the form of a sex act and asked him if he wanted oil, according to the warrant. The officer told her yes, but she indicated he would need pay a tip.

After negotiating a fee, the officer turned down the sex act.

Investigators conducted a surveillance on the business for a week and noted customers were exclusively men.

The undercover officer returned to the business on May 24 and again was met by Chromaster. Chromaster provided him a massage and then gestured as if making a sex act and asked for a tip. When a fee was negotiated, the officer again declined.

Earlier this year, Children At Risk, a Houston-based educational advocacy organization, identified 689 suspected illicit massage businesses in Texas, using data scraped from an online website for massage operations in which users post reviews that include sexually explicit acts received.

To check a school's proximity to a questionable massage business go to: www.childrenatrisk.org/human trafficking near schools.