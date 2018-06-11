Suspicious man touching women at popular Euless park, police say

Police are warning women to be on alert after a suspicious man inappropriately touched several females in broad daylight in the Bob Eden Park area in north Euless in recent days.

One woman reported the man was touching himself when she saw him.

Four women have filed reports in the past two weeks, police said. The man has touched at least three women in the park area near Mid-Cities Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard, police said.

"All the victims have been women," police Sgt. Scott Peterson said Monday in a telephone interview. "They have been adult females."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Officers placed the alert on social media for anyone visiting the park at 901 Mid-Cities Boulevard.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man, about 25 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, slim build, with very short black hair and a medium growth beard.

He has worn construction boots and long-sleeved hooded jackets.

Witnesses told police he was driving a newer model white pickup truck.

Police advised visitors to the park to walk with a friend, be aware of surroundings and call 911 immediately if you see a suspicious person, and don't wait until you get home. If possible, write down vehicle license plates.

When listening to music with headphones, leave one headphone off or leave it at a low volume to hear someone walking up behind you, police said.

Anyone with information about the park incidents should send an email to the Euless police department at kmeador@eulesstx.gov