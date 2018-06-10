A motorist was killed early Saturday in a traffic crash on Airport Freeway, Bedford police said Sunday.
Northeast Tarrant

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Bedford

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

June 10, 2018 11:06 AM

BEDFORD

A 38-year-old man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on Airport Freeway, authorities said Sunday.

No other injuries were reported in the crash which occurred about 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Airport Freeway.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Rodrick Armstrong who was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A hometown was not listed for Armstrong and a ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Armstrong who was the only occupant in the vehicle was driving westbound on the highway in the 1300 block of Airport Freeway when he crashed, police said.

Police did not release any information what contributed to the fatal wreck.

