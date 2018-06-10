Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Airport Freeway in Bedford

A 38-year-old man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck on Airport Freeway, authorities said Sunday.

No other injuries were reported in the crash which occurred about 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Airport Freeway.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Rodrick Armstrong who was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A hometown was not listed for Armstrong and a ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Armstrong who was the only occupant in the vehicle was driving westbound on the highway in the 1300 block of Airport Freeway when he crashed, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police did not release any information what contributed to the fatal wreck.