Police make arrest after closing massage parlor allegedly operating close to school

A woman facing a prostitution charge in connection with a suspected massage parlor closed by Richland Hills officials turned herself into police Thursday.

Ying Chromaster, 54, Fort Worth, surrendered to Richland Hills authorities after the issuance of an arrest warrant for prostitution, according to police. Chromaster was released from the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center after posting a $1,000 bond, according to Captain Sheena McEachran, police spokeswoman.

City officials closed Oriental Wellness Spa on Glenview Drive in March because of several code violations, and because police said they believe there was prostitution happening at the business.

Oriental Wellness is about 0.1 of a mile from Jack C. Binion Elementary School, which is across the street from St. John the Apostle Catholic School.

Police did not say how many women, described only as adult females, were involved. Investigators believe the women were likely victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Some online advertisement for Oriental Wellness at 7530 Glenview Drive noted the business had "New Hot Girls" and customers could experience "allure, sexy, amazing relaxation."

