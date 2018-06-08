City officials shut down the Oriental Wellness Spa in Richland Hills in March for several code violations and an investigation of prostitution in the business.
City officials shut down the Oriental Wellness Spa in Richland Hills in March for several code violations and an investigation of prostitution in the business. Domingo Ramirez Jr. ramirez@star-telegram.com
City officials shut down the Oriental Wellness Spa in Richland Hills in March for several code violations and an investigation of prostitution in the business. Domingo Ramirez Jr. ramirez@star-telegram.com

Northeast Tarrant

Police make arrest after closing massage parlor allegedly operating close to school

By Mitch Mitchell And Doming Ramirez

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

ramirez@star-telegram.com

June 08, 2018 07:15 PM

RICHLAND HILLS

A woman facing a prostitution charge in connection with a suspected massage parlor closed by Richland Hills officials turned herself into police Thursday.

Ying Chromaster, 54, Fort Worth, surrendered to Richland Hills authorities after the issuance of an arrest warrant for prostitution, according to police. Chromaster was released from the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center after posting a $1,000 bond, according to Captain Sheena McEachran, police spokeswoman.

Chromaster, Ying.jpg
Ying Chromaster, 54, Fort Worth, surrendered to authorities on Thursday in connection with the closure of a suspected massage parlor in Richland Hills in March. Chromaster faces a prostitution charge
Handout Richland Hills Police Department

City officials closed Oriental Wellness Spa on Glenview Drive in March because of several code violations, and because police said they believe there was prostitution happening at the business.

Oriental Wellness is about 0.1 of a mile from Jack C. Binion Elementary School, which is across the street from St. John the Apostle Catholic School.

Police did not say how many women, described only as adult females, were involved. Investigators believe the women were likely victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Some online advertisement for Oriental Wellness at 7530 Glenview Drive noted the business had "New Hot Girls" and customers could experience "allure, sexy, amazing relaxation."

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3; Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues. Domingo Ramirez Jr.ramirez@star-telegram.com



  Comments  