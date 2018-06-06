A floating water park is planned for this North Texas lake

A floating water park, complete with slides, an obstacle course and even a trampoline is opening soon on Grapevine Lake.
Altitude H2O is scheduled to open June 16 after a soft opening this weekend, said Amanda Rodriguez, marketing manager for Grapevine’s parks and recreation department. The 25,000-square foot park is at 3000 Meadowmere Lane in Meadowmere Park.
Grapevine and Fort Worth-based Altitude formed a partnership to launch the company’s first inflatable water park, she said.
The idea for a water park in Grapevine grew from the park department’s master plan, Rodriguez said.
“We did a survey of the groups including the youth. One of their desires was a water park. That is what sparked the idea of the inflatable water park,” Rodriguez said.
“Grapevine is the first city in Texas to work with Altitude H2O. Grapevine has never had anything like this,” Rodriguez said.
Altitude Trampoline Parks has 64 locations in seven countries, including 51 in the United States. There are 38 locations under construction in 2018.
