Amazon driver takes to heart woman's message to hide packages from her husband

An Amazon deliveryman went above and beyond his normal duties to help a Fort Worth area woman hide her packages from her husband.

The evidence is in a surveillance video the woman posted on social media over the weekend that has since gone viral. The video shows the deliveryman come up to the door, read the doormat instructing carriers to hide packages, and then search here and there for a good spot to deposit it.

The video has been viewed more than 11 million times as of Tuesday afternoon.

That was never the intention, according to Vanessa O'Shea, who lives in Haslet.

"I posted it because we thought it was funny," OShea said in an email. "We were shocked and we still think it’s hysterical how much attention it’s gotten. My husband thinks it’s hilarious!"

Although Father's Day is only days away, the package wasn't actually for her husband as the doormat read, O'Shea said.

"It wasn’t a gift for him! I’m sure he’d love that," she said. "It was actually just a window valance. So boring. I wasn’t trying to hide it from my husband. I just thought that the doormat was funny. I’ve had it for about a month now, this was a first!"

While she and her husband were at dinner on Sunday evening her husband got a notification on his cellphone from the Ring doorbell application that someone had approached their front door, she said.

"We got a kick out of watching the delivery guy search for a hiding spot," said O'Shea. "First time a delivery guy tried to hide it. His attention to detail is on point."

She said the many positive and funny comments mainly from other women on social media have made her feel better about her online shopping.

"I’m actually happy so many women can relate," she said. "I’m not alone."



