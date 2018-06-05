'Hide packages from my husband,' Texas woman leaves message for Amazon deliveryman

A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
The murder of Anita Fox

On Thursday, a Tarrant County civil jury found Mark and Virginia Buckland willfully — and with malice — were part of a conspiracy that led to the murder of Virginia Buckland's mother, Anita Fox. Here's a quick look at the murder case.