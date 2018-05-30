Three Birdville ISD schools on 'soft lockdown' during police search

The search for an armed suspect in North Richland Hills led to three schools in the Birdville Independent School District being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

North Richland Hills police placed The Academy at C.F. Thomas, Birdville High School and Walker Creek Elementary on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes this morning, the school district posted on Facebook.

The soft lockdown meant that all normal activities inside the schools were conducted, but all outside activities were suspended.

Police said they were looking for someone in the 7800 block of Mockingbird Lane area who was linked to a reported overdose call and was possibly armed with a handgun. The man was reported to be white, in his late 40s, wearing a blue t-shirt and jean shorts.

Around 11:30 a.m. police lifted the precautionary procedures at each school and placed an officer on site during the early pickup and release of students today.

Police had no additional details on the search for the suspect.