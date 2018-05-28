Cars go airborne after road buckles in Grapevine

Watch as cars take off ... well, by maybe a foot or so, after concrete on the eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over State 121 buckled Sunday afternoon, Grapevine police said. The bridge was repaired and reopened Monday evening.
Prescotte Stokes III Grapevine Police Department
The murder of Anita Fox

Crime

The murder of Anita Fox

On Thursday, a Tarrant County civil jury found Mark and Virginia Buckland willfully — and with malice — were part of a conspiracy that led to the murder of Virginia Buckland's mother, Anita Fox. Here's a quick look at the murder case.