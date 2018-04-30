Gateway Pastor Robert Morris getting better, says 'I'm alive' in Facebook video

Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris, who has been battling an illness since early April, posted a Facebook video Sunday, telling church members that is on the way to recovery.

"I'm alive and I'm headed in the right direction," said Morris, who appeared relaxed in the 60-second video.

Gateway Church started with 180 members in a Grapevine hotel in 2000 and has grown to more than 39,000 active members at its home campus in Southlake and satellite churches across Dallas-Fort Worth, from North Richland Hills to Grand Prairie to Frisco.

The comments from Morris, who helped found the church, come three weeks after he became ill and was treated for complications stemming from a hernia operation. He had contracted pneumonia and had two emergency surgeries after being flown to a hospital on April 2..

"I'm doing better," Morris said. "I'm getting stronger. It's just a slow process."

Facebook posts over the last week have shown Morris going for slow walks and rebuilding his strength.

"I wanted to let you know I am getting better and so appreciate your prayer," Morris said last Tuesday." My night sweats and headaches are better, and my blood levels are rebuilding themselves. And I got a good report from the doctors. It's a slow process, but I am going in the right direction."

