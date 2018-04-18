Hurst officer stepped onto a yard near the scene of a crash. Then, the house exploded

A Hurst officer had just stepped onto a yard at the scene of a sports utility vehicle crashing into a home when the residence exploded on April 7, according to a police dash cam video released Wednesday.

Immediately, Officer Travis Hiser is shown being blown back, but he recovers and assists police Cpl. Ryan Tooker in getting a couple out of the home in the 400 block of Myrtle Drive.

Hiser suffered a concussion in the blast while Tooker was treated for cuts and bruises he suffered as he tore through debris to reach the couple.

Both officers are back on duty as of Wednesday.

The couple remained at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, police said.

The explosion occurred about 1 p.m. April 7 after the SUV crashed into the residence.

The vehicle clipped a gas meter, and something sparked the gas, causing the blast, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene for not having a driver's license. An immigration hold was placed on Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35.

He told ICE officials he had entered the country illegally in 2001, and he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2003 in Fort Worth, according to ICE officials.

Enrique-Castro remains in ICE custody pending his immigration and court hearings.