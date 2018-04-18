Police: Be wary of callers saying they're IRS officials and demanding money

Residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to work for the courts, the police or the Internal Revenue Service demanding credit card information to halt an arrest.

Such callers typically say that the police department are on the police to serve the warrants, Haltom City police said.

The caller informs the resident that to avoid arrest, the resident needs to provide their credit card number to pay for the warrants.

Others report getting calls from people who claim to be working for the IRS and demanding financial information to settle an unpaid tax debt, according to police. All warrants and unpaid traffic citations are paid at the Haltom City Municipal Court.

None of the three entities ever demands a payments over the phone.

The callers are criminals trying to scam you, police said. These callers should either be ignored or reported to the Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.



