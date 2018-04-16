Euless restaurant owner remembered as a friend ‘who thought of everyone else first’

Jeton “Tony” Nasufi had been friends with David Hofer, the Euless police officer who was shot and killed on March 1, 2016 in a city park.
On April 10, Nasufi had presented a check for $554 to the Euless Police Department in honor of Hofer. The amount matched Hofer’s badge number and will be used by patrol officers to help people who need groceries or a place to stay.
Nasufi, the owner of Napoli’s Italian Cafe, relished giving back to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford community, which is now mourning his loss.
Nasufi, 36, who lived in Hurst, died early Saturday when a fire swept through Napoli’s, a popular restaurant at the corner of Texas 10 and Raider Drive in Euless.
“Tony gave a lot not just to Euless but to Bedford and Tarrant County,” said Eric Love, a friend for more than a decade.
A Euless firefighter was injured during the fire when a partial interior wall collapsed and was treated and released from Texas Health Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford Hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, city officials said Monday.
Nasufi opened his Italian restaurant 15 years ago and spent most of his waking hours there, Love said.
“He was always working at his restaurant,” Love said. “Whether it was 1 in the afternoon or 1 in the morning, I would find him there.”
Ron Tipton, president of the Euless Small Business Association, said he and other members ate lunch at Napoli’s when Nasufi made his donation to Euless police.
“I was just getting to know him,and I’m sad that I’m not going to have a chance to know Tony better,” Tipton said. “A young man’s life was taken too soon.”
Love said that his friend helped a youth sports team that did not have money to buy equipment and jerseys, giving them $1,000.
Love also recalled another occasion when a Girl Scout came by selling cookies, Nasufi bought over 100 boxes.
“Tony was just so full of life,” Love said. “He was the guy I would go to when I wanted to bring someone to his restaurant for dinner. He thought of everyone else first.”
Nasufi’s funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greevnville Ave., Dallas.
Elizabeth Campbell: 817-390-7696, @fwstliz
