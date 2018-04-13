Police investigate fight between a father and his son that led to a deadly shooting

A teen told police that he had tried to stop his friend from fighting his father but that the son, now accused of killing his father Wednesday in Hurst, resisted the idea, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The friend said he tried to grab Lonnie Benjamin Moore Jr., 18, earlier on Wednesday as the teen was walking toward his father's street, Michael Boulevard. But when he did, Moore Jr. told him, "Get back before you get shot," the affidavit stated.

The friend said he then told Moore Jr. that "I'm going to let you do you," the affidavit said. "Moore Jr. was very mad," the witness told police.

Witnesses later reported hearing "three to five gunshots" and someone called 911.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

When police responded to the shooting call in the 400 block of Michael Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m., they saw a truck that belonged to the father, Lonnie Benjamin Moore Sr., 41. The passenger door was open and a pair of shoes were on the ground nearby.

Police found three spent .40-caliber shell casings inside the truck on a bench seat and an identical shell casing on the ground near the truck, the affidavit said. The truck was riddled with bullet holes. Police also found Lonnie Moore Sr.'s wallet and a phone inside.

Another witness told police that earlier Wednesday he saw two black men fighting near a pickup and that the older man had the younger man in a choke hold, the affidavit said. The witness told police that the younger man broke free and ran into a nearby apartment. The younger man left the apartment later, visibly angry, according to the affidavit.

Other witnesses reported hearing the father and son arguing on Wednesday and Moore Jr. being angry and upset, the affidavit said.

About three hours after police arrived, a neighbor returning home found Moore Sr.'s body lying in his driveway. Moore Sr. appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper back and was pronounced dead by emergency personnel, the affidavit said.

While witnesses did not report seeing Moore Jr. with a gun, one witness told an investigator that he saw Moore Jr. holding the handle of what he believed to be a gun in his waistband and then heard him say, "I'm gonna slit him," as he walked south on Brown Trail before the shooting, the affidavit said.

Moore Jr. was in Tarrant County Jail on Friday facing a murder charge, with bail set at $25,000, jail records showed.



