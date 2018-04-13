Construction worker in Hurst dies after falling 25 feet from a ladder

Officials are investigating the death of a construction worker who fell 25 feet from a ladder while working near the Hurst Conference Center in the 1600 block of Campus Drive on Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call about 7:05 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures, using both an AED (automatic electronic defibrillator) and CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation), but those efforts failed, a news release said.

The man, who has not been identified, was deemed to be dead by Hurst firefighters shortly after their arrival, the release said.

Witnesses told officials the man had been working about 25 feet off the ground outside on the conference center parking garage when he fell, according to authorities.

The man was working with a roofing contractor, said Assistant Chief Billy Keadle, Hurst police spoksman.

Apparently there were some discussions between the worker who died and another employee about the wind conditions and whether it was safe to use a ladder, Keadle said.





Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office arrived and began an investigation, the release said.



















