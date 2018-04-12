Police are searching for a dead man's son, a suspect in his slaying

Police now have a suspect in a man's deadly shooting on Wednesday: his son.
Authorities have issued a murder arrest warrant for Lonnie Benjamine Moore Jr., 18, the son of Lonnie Benjamine Moore Sr., 41.
The warrant recommends that bond be set at $25,000, according to a news release from Hurst police.
Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and want the community's help in locating him. Police cautioned against trying to make contact with the suspect, and say anyone who sees him should call 911.
Police are searching for Moore in the Wednesday night shooting death of his father, who was found by Hurst residents in their driveway, according to police.
Hurst officers first responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Michael Boulevard, roughly a mile northwest of Bell headquarters.
Witnesses told police that the people involved in the shooting had left on foot, heading north. A parked vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was impounded for processing.
At about midnight, police say, residents who live nearby returned home to find a dead man in their driveway.
On Thursday afternoon, the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Lonnie Moore Sr.. His residence was not included in the report.
Officers returned to secure the area, and it is being processed for evidence, police say.
Anyone with information about this slaying is asked to call the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180.
