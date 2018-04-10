Driver detained by ICE after fiery crash into home kills Northeast Tarrant woman

A Hurst resident is on an immigration hold after he crashed his SUV in to a home Saturday, setting off an explosion that left a woman injured.
Alejandro Enriquez-Castro, 35, was arrested at the scene for not having a driver’s license. He was booked into the Hurst Jail, where bail was set at $190, police said.
Castro had several “unconfirmed” aliases and was transferred to ICE custody on an immigration hold Monday morning, according to Hurst police.
The couple whose home was destroyed are still hospitalized, fire officials say.
Fire Chief David Palla said a call came in shortly after 1 p.m. about a car crashing into the side a house on a corner lot in the 400 block of Myrtle Drive. Minutes later, the house exploded.
“Our guys were about 200 yards away when they saw the house explode,” Palla said. “They said on the radio, ‘make this a one-alarm, the house just exploded.’ They saw the roof lift from the house,” he said.
Palla said the car hit a gas meter, knocking it off the house. “Something sparked the gas, which caused the explosion,” he said. “The cause is still under investigation.”
In an emailed statement, Atmos Energy said only that technicians turned off the gas. All other questions were referred to the Fire Department.
Hurst police responding to the call about crash said they heard calls for help. At least one officer, Travis Hiser suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital as he tried to approach, said Sgt. Lonnie Brazzel, a police spokesman
“It was incredible. He walked up to the house thinking he was responding to a car crash when the explosion happened,” Brazzel said.
Cpl. Ryan Tooker was treated at the scene for cuts and abrasions.
Kara McKinney, a spokeswoman for the city, said Hurst has not received complaints about the need for speed bumps along Red Bud and Myrtle Drive, although several residents posted on Facebook that they have filed complains with the city.
How to help
A Go Fund Me had raised $1,750 of a $30,000 goal as of Monday evening.
Comments