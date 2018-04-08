A fire at a Hurst residence Sunday morning critically injured one man, fire officials said.
A fire at a Hurst residence Sunday morning critically injured one man, fire officials said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
A fire at a Hurst residence Sunday morning critically injured one man, fire officials said. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Northeast Tarrant

One man critically injured in Hurst structure fire, his brother escaped injuries

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 08, 2018 10:50 AM

HURST

A man was critically injured Sunday morning in a house fire while a second man escaped injuries, a fire official said.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. His condition was not available.

His brother escaped serious injuries.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m. in the 7600 block of Precinct Line Road.

april 8, 2018 hurst fire, one critical .jpg
A fire was reported Sunday morning in a bedroom of a Hurst home in the 7600 block of Precinct Line Road.
Courtesy: Google Maps

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a blaze had erupted in a bedroom and was still smoldering.

Two men were at the residence, and one of them had reported to a dispatcher that his brother was not breathing.

A cause of the fire had not been determined.

Read More

Read More

Several people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a house in Hurst and caused it to burst into flames. Courtesy/Clyde Driskell

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

  Comments  