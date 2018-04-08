One man critically injured in Hurst structure fire, his brother escaped injuries

A man was critically injured Sunday morning in a house fire while a second man escaped injuries, a fire official said.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. His condition was not available.

His brother escaped serious injuries.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 8 a.m. in the 7600 block of Precinct Line Road.

A fire was reported Sunday morning in a bedroom of a Hurst home in the 7600 block of Precinct Line Road. Courtesy: Google Maps

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a blaze had erupted in a bedroom and was still smoldering.

Two men were at the residence, and one of them had reported to a dispatcher that his brother was not breathing.

A cause of the fire had not been determined.